FCT polls: Dauda hails Buhari, INEC, laments low turnout

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda, has said the free, fair and peaceful manner the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) councils’ election was a foretaste of what to expect in the 2023 general elections.

The aspirant also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to interfere in the electoral processes and outcome thereby enabling a robust commitment to allow the will of Nigerians to prevail at the polls.

According to the businessman and administrator, who recently threw his hat into the race for the APC presidential ticket, said the freedom given the INEC and the manner it has conducted the exercise clearly showed that both the INEC and President Buhari were supremely committed to guaranteeing the sanctity of elections in the country.

“The fact that the president’s party did not score a landslide victory in the Abuja elections is a very good signal for our democracy.

“Nigerians can go to sleep, knowing that, like the case of Edo state, future elections in this country will not be tampered with just to please the ruling party.

“Gradually, President Muhammadu Buhari and this administration in INEC are showing a determination to let votes count and leave behind a legacy of free, fair and credible elections,” Dauda said while appraising the councils’ poll conducted penultimate Saturday.

He congratulated the winners in the elections, saying that they must regard their victory as a call to serve their constituents.

However, Dauda lamented the low voter turnout for the exercise noting that based on INEC’s record, less than 10 percent of the total registered voters participated electing councilors and chairmen in the six area councils.

“The 10 percent voters who turned out to vote are most likely the traders, farmers and artisans. The 90 percent who refused to vote represents the educated ones, only spending their time on social media identifying all the problems in Nigeria.

“However, when the election threw up the opportunity to be part of the solution, they were nowhere to be found. Is this how we want Nigeria to change?”, he said about the sparse voter turnout.

In the election, the ruling APC and the main opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) split the councils equally, a development the aspirant said should reawaken in the APC the ‘need to close ranks and approach public polls as one house’ if it must defeat the PDP in subsequent elections.