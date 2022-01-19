FCT polls: Etsu gives blessing to APC chairmanship candidate

The Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom, His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship for the February 12 2022 in Abaji Area council, Hon Muhammad Angulu Loko, of his support.

Alhaji Adamu, who stated this when the APC chairmanship candidate led his campaign team to his palace on Tuesday, said his relationship with the chairmanship candidate is beyond politics.

“What of some people here in Yaba and Abaji don’t understand is that, my relationship with Hon Muhammad Angulu Loko, the Abaji APC chairmanship candidate is beyond politics, hence, he has gotten my blessing in this palace today,” he said.

The traditional ruler, who expressed concern over the controversy and crisis that trailed chairmanship primaries, saying Abaji has never witnessed such situation in history of politics of the council.

“We have six area councils in the FCT and Abaji is the area council that other councils always copy from us the way we have been playing our politics in decent and matured manner. And I pray that such kind of politics should repeat itself again,” he said.

He assured that the palace shall summon both supporters of PDP and APC to his palace in order to caution them against engaging in any form of violence before, during and after the election.

“Because the mandate secretary for area council service secretariat, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Dantsoho was at my palace last week, where he warned traditional rulers and village chiefs to ensure peace in their domains during the forthcoming election,” he added.

Earlier, the APC chairmanship candidate campaign Director General (DG) Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Bello, informed the monarch that he led the chairmanship candidate to his palace to seek for his royal blessing ahead of the forthcoming election in the area.

He also told the monarch how the chairmanship candidate emerged during party’s primaries held in April 23 2021, saying the party’s candidate later emerged victorious in two courts after his name substituted by the national body of the party.