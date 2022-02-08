FCT polls: INEC set to deliver sensitive materials, accredits 2,242 observers, 340 journalists



The Independent National Election Commission (INEC), has stated that Thursday 10th February 2022, sensitive materials for the Area Council election would be delivered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the commission’s FCT office in Garki while the non sensitive materials have already been delivered.

According to INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja prelude to the FCT polls, party agents, observers and the media would be invited to inspect the materials before they would be moved to the Area Councils the same day.

He stated that security personnel would provide escort to the Area Councils and protection of the materials until they reach the polling units on election day.

“I would like to assure all stakeholders that the Commission will protect the transparency and integrity of the process. In line with this commitment, we have accredited 58 observer groups (53 domestic and 5 foreign) that are deploying a total of 2,242 field observers. We have similarly accredited 45 media organisations deploying 340 journalists to cover the election.

“We will work with the security agencies to ensure that observers and the media are granted unimpeded access to voting and collation locations. I call upon the media and observers to operate within the context of the code of conduct for election observation and media coverage.

“The Commission is also deploying six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to support the REC for the FCT and three National Commissioners to supervise the conduct of the election. Our eyes are on all our officials, be they ad hoc or regular staff, to ensure that they strictly abide by the rules.

“All parties, candidates and their supporters should do the same. No one will benefit from the disruption of the process or other acts of bad behaviour. Let the voters in the FCT choose their leaders in a free, fair and peaceful contest.

“I would like to reiterate that voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units, is a violation of the law. The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.”

On other preparations for the area council polls, Prof Yakubu said: “The commission has published the final list of 473 candidates sponsored by 14 political parties for the elections. In all, 110 candidates (Chair and Vice Chair) are vying for the leadership of the six Area Councils while 363 candidates are competing for 62 councillorship positions.

“With only four days to the election, most of the major activities have been carried out. Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was conducted over a period of six months. Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been printed and made available for collection.

“There are enough ad hoc staff engaged and trained for the election. Non-sensitive materials have been deployed to the various Area Councils. Non-pharmaceutical materials have been procured to protect voters and personnel from COVID-19 in line with the Commission’s policy based on the protocols prescribed by health authorities.

“Voter education and publicity have been carried out. Transport arrangements have been made, including motorcycles for remote locations and boats for riverine areas. We shall deploy assistive devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for the physically challenged voters.

“We had several meetings with the security agencies in the area councils, the FCT and the national level on how to address potential threats to the election and secure the election. All non-sensitive materials have already been delivered to the Area Councils.

“With regard to election technology for voter accreditation, the Commission has reviewed the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the recent Anambra State Governorship election. Lessons learnt from that election have been considered in planning for the Area Council elections.

“The BVAS have been configured and ready to deploy for the election. We have also made adequate arrangements for technical support and transportation to speedily respond in the unlikely event of glitches on Election Day.

“Similarly, election results will be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) in real-time when voting ends and votes are counted at polling units on Election Day.”

