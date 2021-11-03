FCT RUWASSA to collaborate with partners, stakeholders on Executive Order 009

In a bid to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of open defecation, ensure adequate supply of safe water and sanitation in rural communities of the territory, the FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has stepped up effort to collaborate with stakeholders and partners to work out achievable strategies to comply with Presidential Order 009 to end open defecation.

Speaking during a visit to FCT Water Board, the executive director of RUWASSA, Dr. M. Ali Dan-Hassan, stated the resolve of the FCT administration to tackle the menace of open defecation before 2025 deadline through the provision of public toilets in rural and urban areas. It will also ensure there is water sanitation as well as campaign for change of behavior among residents.

He said critical stakeholders such as FCT Water Board, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Urban and Regional Planning Department, Public Health Department have crucial roles to play to deliver on this mandate.

He said the FCT administration in partnership with private sector is working to provide befitting public toilets based on Build, Operate and Maintain Principles, adding that many letters from prospective investors have been received and RUWASSA is conducting assessment and inspection of the proposed sites. He therefore requested FCT Water Board to assist RUWASSA with 2 civil engineers to perfect all paper works for the construction of the public toilets.

Responding, the general manager, Water Board, Mrs. Joy Okoro, expressed delight for the visit, stating that RUWASSA which has been part of the board will still enjoy the maximum co-operation of the board. Saying, “We are proud to see RUWASSA as part of us growing and progressing”.

Speaking through the deputy director, Quality Control, Mrs. Ajanaku Olanike, Okoro assured RUWASSA Team of Water Board readiness to support and provide all what is necessary in the provision of public toilet.

Meanwhile, the FCT RUWASSA has also signed a partnership agreement with Centre for with Centre for Constructive Leadership Development International on implementation of executive order 009 to end open defecation in the FCT by 2025.