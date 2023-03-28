FCT school sports festival kicks off amidst cheers

The much anticipated FCT School Sports Festival aimed at creating a new frontier for overall sports development in Nigeria’s capital city kicked off on Monday March 27, 2023 amid excitement with students displaying impressive skills in non-sporting activities – spellingB, quiz and Debate.

A total of 36 debaters (students) representing their respective schools in debate events staged at the British Nigerian Academy (BNA), was a battle of who could convince the panel of judges better than the other to progress to the next round of the competition.

The senior secondary school debate was day one of the FCT School Sports Festival, and it produced an exciting spectacle with Dombin Atallah from Vocational Training Center kuje thrilling his audience and co-debaters as he argued on why “School Sports Festival” is not a distraction to academy excellent.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the event, assistant director of curriculum, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Mr. Itam Nneoyi, said the aim of the event was to discover hidden talents and project them to the world.

“The event is FCT School Sports Festival and we are starting with the non-sporting event and is not limited to government schools alone,” Mr. Nneoyi said.

“The purpose of the competition is to bring out their talents and project them to high ground and showcase the wonderful talents that we have in all the schools in FCT to the world.

“The event will also help showcase FCT to the rest of the world that we have talents that can compete anywhere in the world when given the opportunity to do so. That is the aim of the competition, to bring talents that are hidden in fCT and expose them to people to get to know about the talents,” he said.

He said at the end of the competition being put together by

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in collaboration with Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), the winners will be given prizes and scholarships to either study within or outside the country.

The quiz will continue on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at Government Secondary School Garki Abuja while the debate will be rounded up on Wednesday March 29.

The ground finale com6e up at the Old Parade ground on Thursday March 30 with action in football and athletics.

