FCT security commanders reiterates commitment tackling criminalities

…as Attah seeks synergy

The various security Commanders in the FCT joint security operations have reiterated their commitments to supporting all enforcement tasks, designed to fight all forms of criminalities within the territory.

This disclosure was made when the commanders from the military, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Department of State Security, and others paid a courtesy visit to the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah in his office.

The commanders noted that Abuja can’t be left to the mercy of criminals, who are bent on disturbing the peace and developmental efforts of government.

The leader of the Joint security Taskforce, CSP Idowu Azeez who was represented by CSP Solomon Adebayo noted that all the security agencies have resolved to support the efforts of the administration to sanitise the territory.

Speaking earlier, Attah said that while the task ahead may not be easy, the cooperation and synergy of all relevant key stakeholders was needed to surmount all the challenges.

Attah noted that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello places much value on the dreams of the founding fathers of Abuja, and has demonstrated his resolve in realising the dreams.

Attah said the minister has demonstrated his commitment by empowering someone to do the Monitoring, Inspecting and Enforcement of all areas necessary on his behalf.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to FCT Minister, Malam Abubakar Sani commended the commanders for the unalloyed support to all Enforcement task in the territory.

Sani also assured all security agencies involved in the taskforce that the administration would give security operatives all that is required to protect lives and property in the nation’s city capital.

