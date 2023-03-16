FCT Senate: Aduda heads to tribunal

Barely three weeks after the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly Elections, which produced Ireti Kingibe as senator – elect for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), her closest rival, Senator Tanimu Aduda has vowed to challenge the result of the election at the tribunal.

Senator Aduda, who is the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate, told journalists at the National Assembly, Thursday, that his plan of litigating against result of the election arose from the fact that the result was announced when collations at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) , were yet to be completed and even with utter disregard to results cancelled in other polling units across the 62 wards in Six Area Councils.

“The election as guided by the extant laws used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supposed to have been declared inconclusive.

“Pointedly in substantial numbers of the polling units, there was over voting which led to cancellation of results that supposed to have been revisited by INEC through rescheduled election but from nowhere, we had that results were declared.

“We are going to challenge it,” he said.

On capacity and service delivery to FCT residents over the years, Senator Aduda said: “Within my twelve years in the Senate and eight years in the House of Representatives, a lot of development – driven projects have been facilitated by me across the 62 wards and Six Area Councils , many of which are still ongoing.”

His words: “I believe it is the person declared as winner of the election that has no capacity because if she has the capacity common Google will show her what I have done.

“It will show you that I led a protest to this place. On the floor of the Senate I had to discuss about this issue of Naira redesign and other motions on issues of urgent national importance.”

