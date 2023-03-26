FCT Senator showcases billion naira projects across area councils 

Most constituents of Senator Philip Aduda (PDP FCT) lamented over the weekend on the outcome of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election from which Ireti Kingibe of Labour Party was declared as Senator – elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lamentation of the constituents on the outcome of the election, was triggered by physical inspection made by Senator Aduda to series of projects executed or being executed across various wards in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Councils (AMAC) on Friday and Saturday.

Some of such projects inspected by the Senator are N1.4billion Global Suite road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari with distance coverage of 6km, another N1.4 billion worth road project in Nyanya which passes infront of Divisional Police Headquarters, Area F and other landmarks.

Other projects inspected by the Senator are 1.5 km GSS Kuduru road with street light, expansive multipurpose town hall situated in Kuduru ward in Bwari Area Council, 2.2km internal road project in Gbazango, Kubwa ward and Byhazin across road in Byazin ward, Bwari Area Council.

In AMAC, Saturday, aside series of road projects with drainages completed and nearing completion, inspected by Senator Aduda, expansive Sports Centre built in Jikoyi and Nyanya for talents discovery by Youths, were also inspected.

Apparently impressed by the development – driven projects, residents and constituents within the affected communities trooped out enmasse to welcome the Senator and thank him immensely for the projects executions.

In one of such expressions of appreciation, the Chief Imam of Pipeline Mosque in Gbazango, Kubwa ward, Kassim Abdallah told the Senator not to worry about the outcome of the election as the Almighty Allah will continue to Grant him the Grace of serving the people and communities alike.

“For us in this area, you are a worthy ambassador of the masses and downtrodden in government. The relief this Gbazango Pipeline road you constructed, brought to the beneficiaries, will surely manifest success for you in all your endeavors,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Sumaila Ibrahim, said Aduda is a man of the people as far as projects delivery representation is concerned at the National Assembly

According to him, many of those who voted against Aduda’s party in the National Assembly election last month , did so out of ignorance and now regretting it.

“He is a man of the people, he will be back again,” he stressed.

Explaining to journalists, the motive behind the projects unveiling after the election, Senator Aduda said he did it for posterity and to knock off the argument or remarks by some people that he didn’t do anything within the last 20 years of his representation of FCT residents at the National Assembly.

He said, “I want to be remembered for been very modest about some of my achievements which is infrastructural development.

“I have also realised that sometimes if you don’t say what you are doing people will wonder what you have done and people will wonder and people will not know except the immediate benefiting communities.

“What I have done is to take you round the projects I have done within the past few years and some people will wonder that within the past 20 years what have you been able to do.

“The more you stay as a legislator the more you have opportunities to be able to attract so many things that are developmental to your people.

“For me the more a person gets re – elected into the National Assembly or legislative arm, the more he or she garners experience and needed contacts for facilitation of development – driven projects to his or her constituencies, as I have done for the people of FCT within the last 20 years.

“The Nyanya-Hospital Road is costing over N1.4 billion, with the drainages, culverts with modern facilities like the one leading to Mechanic village around the Sabon Geri area of Bwari Area Council which also costs over N1.4billion.

“As we are winding down the 9th senate, we need to go round to take inventory of what we have done and put them into a compendium for history because we want history to judge us right, when our stories will be told.

“The projects unveiling and inspection, continues next week with similar visitations to their sites in Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji area councils.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

