FCT senatorial hopeful decries treatment of Abuja indigenes





Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indigenous communities have been assured that their prolonged agitation for proper recognition of Abuja as prescribed by the constitution will receive adequate boost when the National Assembly reconvenes after the 2023 general elections.

A Federal Capital Territory senatorial candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress [APC], Hon, Zakari Angulu Dobi, who gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Dobi, appealed to the federal government to liaise with lawmakers from the territory to do the needful for Abuja and its people according to the provisions of the constitution.

Alhaji Zakari expressed concern over the non-challant attitude of various administrations since 1990 to agitations by indigenes of the territory that the letters of the constitution, as it affects the status of Abuja and the rights of its people to be represented in the federal cabinet, should be properly addressed.

He recalled that the constitution specifically stated that Abuja shall be treated as if it were one of the states of the federation and granted a state status like what happened in Lagos when it was a federal capital.

Zakari wondered why it has been difficult for each federal administration, starting with General Ibrahim Babangida, to appoint an FCT indigene as minister or upgrade Abuja to a status of a state to enable the people enjoy the rights and privileges associated with it.

The former House of Representatives members said: “What we are yearning for is that an FCT indigene should be appointed as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and allocated responsibilities like other ministers. It is not bad or too much to ask that one of our sons or daughters should be appointed minister and that a mayor should be appointed for Abuja.

“Look at the Niger Delta, for example, all the ministers appointed to oversee the region have always been people from the area. We are saying that there should be a representative of FCT indigenous people among or in the cabinet of the president, so that we can have a voice in the cabinet.

“It is surprising that each administration tells us, whenever we raise the issue, that the constitution has to be amended before we can have what has already been given to us by the same constitution when it stated that Abuja shall be treated as if it were one of the states.

“It is like what happens when parents give a child something different from what the child demanded as a way of denying the child something he/she wanted. In this case, it is just a matter of how people interpret the provisions of the constitution.

“People should feel very concerned that more than 20 years after the upgrade and conversion of Abuja as a federal capital, indigenous communities have been denied their rights despite sustaining the demands for the implementation of the provisions of the constitution.

“One of the key issues we are going to fight in the next National Assemble is to tell the president that the constitution has already given us the status of a state and it must be implemented,” he declared.

Hon, Zakari also called for increase in the number of area councils in Abuja from six to about ten, the creation of more federal constituencies and more polls units before the next general elections to reduce the stiff crisis and competition which greets election contests in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We can create mayoral councils in each area council. We also need adjustment in the number of federal constituencies to about seven and this will help reduce the level of insecurity because there will be more jobs for the people.

“For these reasons, I urge the Federal Government to look at the position of the FCT and to graciously work with the National Assembly to give the territory what has been prescribed for it.”

While thanking APC delegates in the FCT for finding him worthy to be elected as the senatorial flag bearer, Alhaji Zakari urged the indigenes to go out and register as voters stating that without valid voters’ card, people will not be able to choose leaders who have the capacity to effect the type of development changes and growth that the masses are yearning to have to their communities.

