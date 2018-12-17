FCT Squash congratulates new Environment Minister

The FCT Squash Association ohas congratulated one of its board member, Brig.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah on his appointment as member of Faculty at Army War College.

A statement signed by Edem Seeing, Chairman of the association on behalf of members of the board said the appointment came at a good time and is well deserved.

According to him, “on behalf of members of the board of FCT Squash Association and all players, we congratulate our colleague on his new appointment.

”This is a good one coming at a time that he was made a member of the board FCT squash, we know that this is a sign of better things to come for the sport in the FCT.

”As a one time player and lover of squash. We know you will bring your wealth of knowledge to bear in the development of the sport”.

It will be recalled that Brig. -Gen. Emekah was recently promoted from the rank of colonel to the rank of Brigadier General.

This promotion, however earned him the appointment as a member of Faculty at Army War College

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.