FCT SWAN congratulates Ogbeche as ‘brand’ new NUJ Chairman

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter has officially congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the nation’s capital, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche.

Handing down the congratulatory message when the executive members of SWAN in Abuja visited him in his office, the Chairman, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who led the train commended free, fair and credible electoral process that eventually produced veteran Ogbeche as FCT NUJ leader.

Chidoka while underscoring of the importance of harmonious co-existence in professional and union activities expressed optimism that with the experience of Ogbeche who had served as the Secretary of Council, no one was left in doubt that Abuja NUJ will soon set pace for greater exploits.

“We, as Sports Writers in FCT, are so proud of you and it is our desire and prayer that your tenure will witness unusual and accelerated development in the Council.

“You are not new to the system. No one is left in doubt concerning your ability to turn things around.

Responding, the newly elected NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ogbeche thanked FCT SWAN for identifying with him at all times.

He however promised to always support the yearnings and aspirations of SWAN members within the capital territory adding, “while campaigning, I promised to stand by all. And I won’t renege on it.”

