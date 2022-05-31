FCT taskforce dismantles illegal markets at Lugbe









The FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation Monday, dismantled scavengers’ camp and illegal markets at Lugbe on Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road.



The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, who led the exercise, stated that the babanbola activities with the illegal markets constituted nuisance.



He stated that Lugbe Federal Housing Authority Estate junction phase 1&2, Lugbe by Berger yard are very sensitive areas that need to meet up with the best standards and illegal acts would not be allowed to continue in the areas.



Attah said the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, after inspecting the area with the Taskforce team weekend, had reminded the team on the need to insist on maintaining sanity on the Airport.



“We cleared shanties and scavengers on the Airport road some time ago. But suddenly, the illegal activities are gradually returning. The minister of FCT visited Lugbe area at the weekend, and directed that serious action must be taken.



“The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, who plays key role in the operation, also insisted that all the illegal activities that pave way for criminal acts on the road must be checked.”



Attah stated that many of the demolished illegal shanties were suspected criminal hideouts, where hoodlums smoke marijuana and other illicit drugs freely.

