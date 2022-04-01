FCT taskforce team demolishes miscreants’ camp in Nyanya 













The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Taskforce Team on City Sanitation has demolished miscreants and scavengers’ camp in Nyanya, on the outskirts of Abuja.



Head, Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Kaka Bello, who led the demolition team Thursday, stated that the removal of the tents was sequel to numerous insecurity issues being experienced within the area.

He said the exercise was informed by the need to maintain sanity in the Federal Capital Territory, especially the suburbs.

He stated further that, weeks ago, the scavengers were reminded to vacate the area, but they refused to adhere to the directives.



Bello who described the place as colony of scavengers, added that despite the unending efforts of the FCT administration through the taskforce in clearing the place, the hoodlums still muster courage to stay.



He regretted the continued illegal activities of the scavengers in most of the suburbs and warned them to steer clear of areas that are not allocated to them.



Bello called on some of the residents liaising with scavengers to desist from it, as the situation will give them more courage.



“The exercise is about city cleaning and sanitation. This is a colony of scavengers which we have removed several times, but they still return, Bello said.