FCT U-12/U-15 championship: Richard Agbonifo Hand2Hand sports foundation sponsors AMAC teams

Determined to ensuring the growth and development of handball in the Federal Capital Territory, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Richard Agbonifo Hand2Hand Sports Foundation, has taken up the sponsorship of the four Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) teams participating at the 2022 FCT U-12/U-15 male and female Inter-Area Council Handball Championship.

The Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the NGO, Mr Richard Agbonifo, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja during the unveiling of the sponsorship packages.

Mr Agbonifo who said the NGO though based in Germany, will support and champion grassroots handball and any other sports not just in the FCT but across the federation.

Enumerating areas the sponsorship deal will cover, the CEO said the foundation will provide jerseys, balls, accommodation, feeding among others for the four teams from AMAC.

“We are sponsoring everything that have to do with AMAC’s participation in the FCT Inter-Area Council U-12/U-15 Handball Championship. The jerseys, feeding, accommodation, balls, among others. If we have something, we will give them something if they end in good position,” he said.

He further explained why he is sponsoring AMAC outside other five Area Councils.

“Although we have our foundation in Germany but I felt the best way to start is to come back home. Abuja Municipal Area is where I played my handball and I will like to use this opportunity to support these teams. Give them what they need like jerseys, balls.

“I don’t have shoes for them now but in the near future they will get it. By next year, we will have enough shoes. The plan is to get about one thousand shoes into handball by next year. When everything goes well, that is what you will be seeing.

“My first donation was with Kuje Area Council. We donated 24 shoes and jerseys to them last year. That is where we started from. Our plan is to start from somewhere and enlarge it. The plan is not only Area councils but the entire Federal Capital to make Abuja will-known when it comes to sports,” he said.

On his expectations concerning the Championship, he said, “My expectation is that at the end of this we have fun playing handball and also use this avenue to let people know that Richard Agbonifo Hand2Hand Sports Foundation is here to stay and help the people. What we are really aiming for is recognition and it is not just a one-time thing.

“We are going to continue assisting AMAC, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kwali and Bwari Area Councils. When we know we have done something with handball, then we will go to other sports – volleyball, judo, karate, badminton. That is why in the future we might seek the audience of the Director of Sports Council so we can know what sports are there to be helped,” he concluded.

The 2022 FCT U-12/U-15 Inter-Area Council Handball Championship will commence on Wednesday, May 4 through Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the FCT Handball Court, Old Parade Ground, Garki Abuja.

