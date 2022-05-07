FCT U-12/U-15 Handball tourneu: FCT sports council hails Handball association on grassroots development

The Federal Capital Territory Sports Council have commended the FCT Handball Association for its effort to revamp grassroots handball competition in the nation’s capital.

Director of the FCT Sports Council, Mr Lukas Istifanus, gave the commendation on in a media chat.

Speaking after watching a classical U-15 male match at the ongoing FCT U-12/U-15 Inter-Area Council Championship between AMAC and Kuje Area councils, Mr Istifanus thanked the board of the Association for restoring the past glory of FCT grassroots competition.

“Handball, U-12, U-15 and U-17 was a brain child of the FCT Sports Council far back in 1990. Somewhere along the way, due to shortfall in the finances of FCT Sports Council then, those who were the brain behind the sponsorship pulled out.

“But of recent, we got a philanthropist who took over the leadership of the FCT Handball Association and he is doing extremely okay.

“This is the first match (AMAC Vs Kuje U-15 male) that I am coming to watch, you can see the tempo is high. The athletes, the children are so much keen, committed to see that the U12/U-15 which have lost clip for the past seven years is back,” he said.

He also spoke on the council’s efforts to collaborate with the FCT Handball Association to sustain their ideals.

“Honestly speaking, I have a lot to appreciate them for this singular gesture. If you knew how this Handball Court was four months ago and what it is today, you will doff your cap for FCT Handball Association under the leadership of the chairman, Ambassador Dr Edward Olutoke. He has done extremely well and I want to believe that he is still going to do more.

“This is just the first edition after so many years of inactivity of handball at the local level. I am going to write a report. Already my principals are aware of this programme and I want to believe that before the final, I will bring some of them here to witness what is going on.”

The final of the 2022 FCT U-12/U-15 Inter-Area Council Handball Championship final will hold on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Multi-purpose Handball Indoor Sports Hall, Old Parade Ground, Garki Abuja.

