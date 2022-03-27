FCT VIO’s plan to crush 1,500 impounded motorcycles unlawful – Yunusa 

National chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has described the plan by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), otherwise known as Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) to destroy 1,500 impounded motorcycles as injustice that can’t be traced to any part of the law establishing the agency.

He said the allegations by the DRTS Director, Mr Abdulateef Bello, that motorcycle riders constitute nuisance and were being used to perpetuate crime in the nation’s capital is not true.



Dr. Yunusa, who stated this in Abuja on Saturday, argued that, inasmuch as motorcycles now have designated routes within the FCT and anyone who is seen violating this order should be treated in the eyes of the law and not after such offender has been punished his motorcycle should also be impounded.

He such a scenario would amount to double tragedy which might cause a severe economic hardship on the owner.



He said impounding and crushing of motorcycles is an economic waste, stressing that those who violated the designated routes should be punished in the face of the law and their motorcycles return to them, and not that after they would have been punished they would still lose the motorcycles.





He further pointed out that no law empowers the VIO to crush motorcycles, saying the law which established the road traffic Act was promulgated on the 1st of January 1949, which is available to the road traffic Act Chapter 548 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (1990).

He said it was the Act of 1949 that gave birth to VIO, with its mandate including training and testing of drivers, drivers’ license and awarding of certificates to driving schools, test to determine issuance of road worthiness certificate (RWC) to all vehicles.



He asked: “Where is Mr. Abdulateef Bello’s power to crush motorcycle coming from?



“We are calling on all Nigerians within and outside the FCT to come and stop this over zealousness of Mr. Bello and not to plunder FCT residents and Nigerians into more economic hardship by crushing their hard-earned means of movement.”