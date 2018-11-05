FCT Water Board boss denies corruption allegation

The General Manager of FCT Water Board, Engr. Aliyu Ahmed Nahuce, has described the corruption allegations against him, reported on some social media platforms, as mischievous and a calculated attempt by desperate individuals to tarnish his imagine.

Nahuce, while reacting to a petition sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) told a section of the media that the recent development is a clear case of corruption fighting back.

He described the petition as frivolous and figment of the writers imagination, stressing that he has no link with the company, Garisun Nigeria limited, which is to supply materials and construction of water projects as alleged by AUPCTRE.

According to him, “I would not have responded to this frivolous allegation if not for the respect I have for the union. However, it is regrettable that a responsible stakeholder can subject its leadership and esteemed membership to such frivolity and baseless allegation in the guise of fighting corruption.

“I want to state emphatically that I have no link to the company and no member of my immediate family can be linked to Garisun Nigeria limited as being alleged. I want to equally express my confidence on the ability of the EFCC to conduct an unbiased and thorough investigation in to the issues raised by the union because corruption is merely fighting back in the system”.

Nahuce, who used the occasion to reveal that he has received vicious attacks from staff since he assumed the position of General Manager, FCT Water Board, assured that no amount of blackmail will deter him from re-positioning the Board for efficient service delivery.

He tasked the media especially the online platforms to be more professional in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities to Nigerians.

Blueprint checks revealed that AUPCTRE in the petition to the EFCC, signed by the union’s General Secretary, Comrade Lekke Zambuk, alleged that Nahuce had awarded several contracts to his company, Garisun Nigeria limited, to supply materials and construct water projects.

