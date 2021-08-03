FCT: We ‘re working towards affordable housing estates in Abuja – Perm sec By Abdullahi Muhammad

In a bid to provide residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigerians at large, affordable and decent houses they can proudly call their own, the Federal Capital Territory Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, has disclosed that the FCT Administration has taken practical steps to ensure that massive and various categories of affordable housing estates will soon begin to spring up in the nation’s capital city.

The Permanent Secretary made the revelation on Friday, when he visited Sunrise Estate Development in Asokoro, Abuja.

Among other numerous initiatives the FCT Administration has embarked upon to ensure that many low income housing estates comes onboard in the territory, the Permanent Secretary particularly mentioned the FCT Land Swap Programme, which the Federal Executive Council(FEC) recently gave approval for resumption of full implementation.

Mr. Adesola explained that under the FCT Land Swap initiative, the private sectors and Nigerian citizens of all categories will have access to land encased in the essential urban infrastructure to build their homes.

Poised to ensure that owners of the various houses which will soon come onboard are spared from spending huge sum of money on maintenance, the Permanent Secretary urged estate developers to incorporate local contents in terms of the building materials which will be used for construction.

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, charged the FCT Department of Development Control to be alive to its responsibility by ensuring that all estate developers in territory abide strictly on the approved development plan.