FCT wins YSFON Ramat Cup

Federal Capital Territory, Abuja U-16 team has won this year’s 39th edition of the annual Ramat Cup.

In an entertaining finals decided at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, the team defeated the host state by a lone goal to be crowned winners of the most popular, glamorous and oldest grassroots football tournament in the country.

Earlier, in the third place match, Gombe defeated Ogun State by 2-1 to emerge as the third best team of the week- long tournament.

While declaring the championship close, Governor of Kano State Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the state’s commissioner for sports Kabiru Ado Lakwaya commended all the teams for the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited throughout the duration of the competition with a promise that Kano State will sustain the sponsorship of the annual championship even as he commended Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria ( YSFON) for using the competition and similar ones to develop grassroots sports in the country.

“I’m excited with the level of sportsmanship exhibited by all the teams and the football artistry displayed by the players which goes to confirm that abundant talents exist in the country. “We as a government will continue to sponsor this tournament because of its numerous benefits to the youths of this country. It’s also important that I commend YSFON for the giant strive they’ve achieved through the tournament which has led to the discovery of many talented players”, he said.

In his remarks, National President of (YSFON) Dr. Nasiru Gawuna expressed appreciation to the government and people of Kano State for partnering with the Federation in developing grassroots sports in Nigeria with an appeal to other states and corporate Nigeria to emulate the state and enable youths achieve their potentials through sports.

“Kudos must go to the Kano State Government for being there for us. Governor Ganduje must be commended for his continuous sponsorship of this tournament which has really helped us in achieving our objectives of grassroots sports development and I appeal to other states and corporate organisations to emulate Kano state” , noted Gawuna who also doubles as Deputy Governor of Kano State.

A total of 20 states from across the Federation participated in the tournament which is organised annually in honour of late Head of State Gen. Muritala Ramat Mohammed.