FCTA: 70% of 2022 secretariat budget ‘ll go for infrastructure – ACSS boss













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that 70% of the six hundred and twelve million naira proposed for the Area Council Services Secretariat for 2022 capital budget would be used for infrastructure development in rural areas.





Mandate Secretary Area Council Services Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantshoho, made this known during a familiarisation tour to Abaji area council on Wednesday.





He said the Secretariat was looking at two billion naira, considering the need to boost development.





According to him, the core mandate of the Secretariat is to facilitate the developmental efforts at area council’s level in conformity with the FCT standard of qualitative infrastructural development, empowering rural communities for better lives, and to institute a robust and supervisory frame work to effectively reposition the area councils to the next level.





Dantshoho added that, the Secretariat is working on improved synergy with Area Councils to encourage the Secretariat build on its achievements in the rural communities, adding that it has recently renovated the chief of Yaba’s palace, and awarded contract of construction of a double-cell box culvert along Achido- Naharati road, amongst others.





“I want to encourage the Council Chairmen to see the Area Councils Service Secretariat as partner in progress by maintaining a good working relationship and you should channel all your demands on policies matters to FCT Administration through the Area Councils Services Secretariat for effective service delivery so that our records can be set straight.





“Consequently, I want to assure you that my position as the new Mandate Secretary is to drive your mission to have a successful tenure and improved the standard of living in every community under your council.”





The Mandate Secretary, therefore, advised the council chairmen to make their leadership style to be more motivational to ensure that their steps are counted as part of their achievement.





On his part, the Ona of Abaji, Adamu Baba Yunusa, pledged to work with the ACSS towards making the people at the grassroots feel the impact of government.





Also speaking, the Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Abdulrahman Ajiya commended the two ministers , Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu for their constant support, especially in the provision of pipe borne water as well as end of year palliatives for the people of Abaji.





To tighten security in Abaji, adding the council collaborated with DSS, Vigilante and the Police to stem the tide of criminality being perpetrated in the area.





He however called for the support of FCTA in the area of security to sustain the progress made so far in combating crime in Abaji area council.





The Chairman Abaji area council also used the medium to plead for upgrade of Abaji General Hospital, completion of Abaji University as well as provision of good road network to the farm areas to enable farmers convey their farm produce seamlessly to the markets.

Related

No tags for this post.