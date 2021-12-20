FCTA – ARDS restates commitment to food security

The secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat in the FCT, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, has restated the commitment of the FCT administration to the attainment of food security.



Abubakar made this assertion in Kuje area council at the start of his familiarisation tour of projects under the secretariat.

He said FCT is blessed with rich abundant land and water resources which the administration is determined to harness and address the issue of . It will also create employment opportunities for the teeming population of the city.

On the FCT Veterinary Clinic in Kuje, the secretary charged the Veterinary Health personnel to keep doing their best in the delivery of efficient services, assuring them that the secretariat will look into ways of upgrading Veterinary Health facilities in the FCT to modern standards.



He also thanked the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for constructing additional structures at the center which he noted will impact positively on Veterinary Health service delivery in the FCT.

He called on residents to patronise only certified veterinary practitioners to ensure the safety and good health for their