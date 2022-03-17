FCTA awards over N200m scholarship to 8,236 students 













The Secretary for Education Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sani El-katuzu, has commenced disbursement of N210, 319,640 to 8,236 students for the 2020/2021 session in the FCT.





El-katuzu, who disclosed this while performing a symbolic presentation of scholarship award letters to some of the beneficiaries at the FCTA Secretariat last week, reiterated commitment of the Muhammad Musa Bello-FCTA in providing education assistance to indigent pupils and students of the FCT at all levels.





While congratulating the beneficiaries, El-Katuzu charged them to make judicious use of the “learning materials and money given” to them, and called on well-meaning individuals, corroborate bodies and organisations to support education of “our children”, because it was no longer feasible for government alone shoulder the responsibility of educating Nigerians.





Director, FCT Scholarship Board Mrs. Hannah David in a welcome address earlier disclosed that out of the total of 8236 beneficiaries, primary schools got 2,229 slots, junior secondary schools benefited 2,184; 948 for senior secondary schools and skills acquisition centres were awarded 179.



Other categories include special needs centres which got 343, Nigerian tertiary institutions 2318, while foreign tertiary institutions got 30 and five braille students, among other.





Mrs David revealed that her Board has been granted approval by the FCT Minister to key into a special needs programme with the Nigerian Farm Craft Centre for the Blind, Isheri Olofin, Lagos, under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.





She also stated that the Board has been given another ministerial approval to begin batched-training of best 20 indigenous FCT students in WAEC and NECO examinations in foreign tertiary institutions every award session.





In his remarks, Chairman, FCT Scholarship Board and the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Jibrin Tanko, commended the Secretary and FCTA for keeping fate with the awards, even as he decried dwindling scholarship budget, saying insufficient funds kept piling up scholarship applications.