FCTA begins demolishing homes, worship centres, others in Iddo Sabo

In furtherance of it’s reinvigorated removal of illegal structures along the corridors of Abuja Airport road, officials of the FCT Administration yesterday stormed and demolished illegal structures ranging from worship centres, residential buildings, shops and shanties in Iddo Sabo community.

Others include schools, vocational workshops, block making industries and uncompleted buildings.

The team, comprising of security personnel and relevant agencies of the FCT Administration, also revisited and cleared one worship centre and residential buildings in Iddo Sarki community in the area, to finish what they have been doing in the community in recent weeks.

Explaining the exercise, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, Comrade Ikharo Attah, said it’s going to be a comprehensive removal of all the infractions in the community especially those near the road corridors.

Attah said: “We started the exercise in Iddo Sabo. What we did today is like a demolition rehearsal, because we have not really started doing what we are supposed to do here.

“We have to spend time to work here, because of the illegality committed here is really very ugly.

” A year and half ago, there were ver few structures, which hardly see them from the Airport road, but as we speak now, the structures are very massive in their numbers, and it’s worrisome development.

” The land was hitherto been used by the locals for farming activities pending when they are fully resettled, are now converted into massive housing site . “

He however, advised property developers to desist from acquisition of land from village chiefs, so as to escape consequences of contravening FCT land use Act.