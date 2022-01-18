FCTA begins ‘no COVID-19 vaccination, no entry’ enforcement

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Monday, commenced aggressive enforcement of ‘no COVID-19 jab, no entry’ to all its office premises.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the enforcement team to all FCTA Secretariats, Departments and Agencies, clarified that while no staff or visitors are being forced to take the vaccines, every individual must present either a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to the premises.

He stated that, considering that the cases of Omicron variant were still surging, stringent measures had to be taken to protect staff and everyone that had anything to do with the Administration.

Attah noted that the Administration had given staff enough time to choose between any of the options approved, to avoid being turned back at the gate.

“We have given a full week for advocacy, and we got a van that went round announcing it. Circulars were also circulated in line with the one earlier issued out by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“Those who say they don’t want to be vaccinated, will get a negative test result. So if you bring your vaccination card or the negative test result, any of the two can suffice.

“Even if you feel you should not be vaccinated, then get us a negative test result, not more than 3 days old, and that will get access.

“People thought that we are not serious here, but they have come to let them know that when the Ministers, Malam Muhammad Bello, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary say something, they mean it.”

Meanwhile, a visit at the offices of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Central Area, Social Development Secretariat, Area 10, Garki, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Wuse Zone 6 and others, showed strict compliance.

It was also observed that crowd of vaccination seekers, both staff and non staff, have increased at all the approved centres.