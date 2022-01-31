FCTA bursts another drug colony, seizes 45kg suspected cannabis

The ongoing war against crimes and illegalities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has yielded fruits following the raid of another deadly drug colony located around the Kubwa-Dutse road interchange, where two suspects were arrested and substance believed to the outlawed cannabis worth 45kg were seized.

The sting operation that came immediately the team of FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation concluded clean up at the Dutse market, destroyed drug hideout situated few metres away from one of the Police stations along that axis.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Attah Ikharo, who led the operation, said the drug colony was exposed by security intelligence, warranting a marching order from FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for its destruction.

Ikharo, who expressed displeasure over the persistent lawlessness of some residents, said the suspects and the seized drugs have been handed over the operatives of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

He noted that the efforts have been intensified to track down all criminal elements, and everything that constitutes security threat, through aggressive monitoring of all parts of Abuja.

He also lamented the illegal activities of roadside traders which he said had returned to the Dutse market, after it was tackled some months ago.

He said the chaotic situation at the Dutse market which the FCTA invested so much resources and time to tackle, was beginning to return, due to the compromise of some market managers and unscrupulous officials.

