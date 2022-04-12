FCTA clears N150bn liabilities owed contractors 













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said over N150 billion liabilities inherited from previous administrations have been cleared by the present administration.





This revelation was one of the outcomes of FCTA Executive Committee meeting chaired by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, held in Lifecamp, Abuja Monday.





Reacting to the security report, the minister said the administration is mulling the option of “Operation Know Your Neighbour” as part of efforts to address the persistent security challenges in the nation’s capital.





Aliyu said this has become necessary in view of recent security challenges facing the FCT, just as she also noted that the executive meeting was to x-ray some of the challenges facing the Administration.





The minister said the executive committee also noted the presentation of the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, on the milestone achievements of the Authority.





She, however, tasked the FCDA to come up with policies that would address the development of the human component, even as she also charged the Authority to initiate policies that would outlive the present administration.





In his presentation, the FCDA Executive Secretary, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, revealed that the current FCT Administration had cleared all the liabilities inherited from the previous administrations, which led to the completion of some major infrastructural projects within the city centre.





The FCDA boss noted that, before now, most contractors had abandoned their sites because of accrued liabilities from the previous administrations worth over N150 billion.





According to him, “The minister took the bull by the horn and cleared all the liabilities of these and other contractors, including those developing the Airport Expressway. So all the liabilities were cleared.





“So all the non completed segments of the works along this axis were completed. Now you can operate in dual mode on the Constitution Avenue and we are making efforts now to also finalise the development of the dual carriage of the Independence Road.





“So this is what has actually eased the traffic right from the City Centre, from Three Arm Zone through to World Trade Centre, and to the National Hospital. And the travel time for most commuters, passengers to the airport has drastically reduced. You can almost plan your travel time now from your home to the airport.”