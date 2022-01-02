FCTA commences cleaning exercise in satellite towns

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Satellite Town Development Department, STDD, has commenced clean up exercise around and within the six area council of the territory as parts of its mandate to keep the satellite towns clean.

While embarking on the exercise, the STDD coordinator, Mr Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu, who inspected the exercise assured that the Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello led-FCT administration and the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu remains committed toward ensuring a safer and hygienic FCT for all residents.

The coordinator who added that the exercise is a continue one, appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs to desist from dumping refuse on drainages and by the roadsides.

The Coordinator who noted that he will be going round the 6 area Councils to make sure that all contractors are complying with the matching order, added that all hands must be on decks in making sure that all the Satellite towns are kept clean with or without public holiday.

He stated that, following the order, the six area Councils contractors on waste management have since swung into action at their various sites, the exercises of desisting of drains, dump sites and evacuating around the potions interchanges and roads leading into and out of the satellite towns are ongoing are in Gwagalada, kwali, kubwa, kuje, Abaji, and karshi.

While frawning that the situation on waste Management is getting bad because of some people attitude, lifestyle, character and behaviour towards the Environment, he called on the residents to stop dumping and littering of refuse around the roads side, there by blocking and menacing around the while areas knowing very well that the deity is not good for our health.

The Coordinator, while stressing that, it is the duty of the area Councils chairmen in cleaning and Managing wastes in all the satellite towns, since they are been paid to do it, hinted that the satellite towns department is only meant to do intervention when necessary but that is not happening.

He further explain that one of his mission is to maintain and retain the dignity of the satellite towns in terms of cleanliness and road usages, as the construction of roads are also ongoing in some of the satellite towns.

Mr Francis promised to do his best in repositioning the satellite town before the end his tenure to make sure that there is a change, by making the citizen partner with the Government in building and making the satellite towns clean and digitalise.

He revealed that more resources will be deployed in areas of waste Management even though It will cost Government more money.

