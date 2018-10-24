FCTA committed to Apo – Karshi road project – Secretary

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has reiterated
its total commitment towards the completion of the Apo -Karshi road as
well as other projects within the satellite towns with the view to
alleviating the sufferings of the masses in the areas.
The Secretary, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Tanko
Yamawo, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen.
He said, contrary to speculation, “the Administration absolutely has
the interest of the masses at heart and has not in any way neglected
the road.”
The Secretary also refuted the claim that the road was “being
neglected because the rich do not reside around that axis.”
He said: “we are all humans and we will be very happy to complete
that project,” disclosing that the Apo-Karshi project is still
on-going and it’s at 75 per cent completion.”
He further said that the administration is in every way concerned
about the masses and will continue to do its possible best to ensure
that all on- going projects are completed as at when due.
He added that the Karishi -Apo project is a length of 13.125km road
while thge asphaltic surface is 7.95km, and formation level competed
is at 10.825km.
Maintaining that the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello is very
much aware of the importance of the road, the secretary said: “the
project may have taken a little bit longer not because of neglect but
due to some technical issues that came up some time ago but has been
resolved long before now.”
Be the first to comment