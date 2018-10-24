FCTA committed to Apo – Karshi road project – Secretary

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has reiterated

its total commitment towards the completion of the Apo -Karshi road as

well as other projects within the satellite towns with the view to

alleviating the sufferings of the masses in the areas.

The Secretary, Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Tanko

Yamawo, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen.

He said, contrary to speculation, “the Administration absolutely has

the interest of the masses at heart and has not in any way neglected

the road.”

The Secretary also refuted the claim that the road was “being

neglected because the rich do not reside around that axis.”

He said: “we are all humans and we will be very happy to complete

that project,” disclosing that the Apo-Karshi project is still

on-going and it’s at 75 per cent completion.”

He further said that the administration is in every way concerned

about the masses and will continue to do its possible best to ensure

that all on- going projects are completed as at when due.

He added that the Karishi -Apo project is a length of 13.125km road

while thge asphaltic surface is 7.95km, and formation level competed

is at 10.825km.

Maintaining that the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello is very

much aware of the importance of the road, the secretary said: “the

project may have taken a little bit longer not because of neglect but

due to some technical issues that came up some time ago but has been

resolved long before now.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.