FCTA committed to completing ongoing rural projects – Secretary













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has restated its commitment to completing all ongoing road projects across the various rural communities before the end of the current administration.





The administration also assured residents, particularly those living in rural communities, of its renewed efforts to tackle the menace of kidnapping and banditry with vigour.





The Secretary Area Councils Services Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantsoho, stated this Tuesday when his familiarisation tour train to area councils and chiefdoms in the FCT stopped over at the Kwali area council.





Dantsoho, who expressed disappointment over the state of non-existing road and other basic infrastructure in villages and communities he toured in the area council, assured the natives that he would alert the Administration for speedy response.





He particularly assured that the Administration would ensure the completion of the Kwali Police-by-pass road, Yebu-Kwaku road, Pai road among others.





In order to achieve effective response towards addressing challenges confronting the area councils, Dantsoho advised council chairmen to ensure that they channel their complaints through the ACSS, warning that the administration would no longer attend to issues directly addressed to the minister without the attention of the supervisory body.





Speaking on the incessant kidnapping in Kwali area council, especially in Gomani community, the Secretary said His Royal Highness Etsu of Kwali and Aguma of Gomani, stated this as the major challenge confronting them.





Meanwhile, His Royal Highness, the Etsu of Kwali, Dr. Shaban Audu Nizazo, has appealed to the FCT Administration to intensify efforts toward curbing the security challenges bedevilling rural communities across the territory.

