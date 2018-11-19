FCTA, DAAR group to resolve land dispute

There are strong indications of a bright light at the end of the tunnel, as the protracted land dispute between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and DAAR Communications, owners of AIT

has been redirected on the path of peaceful resolution.

DAAR Communications and successive FCTA had locked horns in a decade-long land dispute, but the duo has mutually agreed to reach an out-of-court settlement that would bring about permanent solution and forge ahead for the development of the FCT and the nation.

This position was taken during a reconciliatory meeting between management teams of the two organizations in the office of the FCT Minister, late last week, with each side expressing satisfaction over

the new approach and the sincerity in reaching a logical and peaceful conclusion.

Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Bashir Mai-Borno who led the FCTA team made up of relevant directors and others, harped on the necessity for not complicating simple issues, assuring that the present administration would solve the matter amicably. While pointing to the problem areas on a satellite image map, exhibited an uncommon show of patience, in dept knowledge of the

situation, and effectively explained the knotty issues about the landed property to High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, owner of DAAR group and his team.

The Chief of Staff who directed an immediate on-the-spot investigation of the area appealed for calm, promising that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello would finally resolve the matter in a manner that will satisfy all parties.

The Chief of Staff also warned owners of plots around the area, which was allocated over 20 years ago but are not developed to develop them or risk revocation.

Dokpesi, while responding to a question on his impression of the meeting and the fact-finding tour expressed confidence in the current FCTA to end the matter satisfactorily and pledged to abide by its

resolutions.

He said: “For the first time in a long time, the FCTA have come on a round table to resolve this issue. It is true that most of this transaction took place a long time ago, and it is not all the volumes

of the files that may be available, but if people take decisions without consultation, then you are bound to have more conflicts. “I have absolute confidence in the Honourable Minister and management,

in the way and manner the Chief of Staff conducted the meeting and so

on.

“I am pleased and ready to abide by whatever resolution reached”. Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the tour said that there was no issue that could not be resolved through consultation.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.