FCTA decries criminal activities in Mpape community 









After six months of storming and clearing illegal structures and street urchins in Mpape community, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said its demolition bulldozers are going back there, because extreme criminal activities have remained a source of concern.





The Administration expressed this concern, Monday, during a stakeholders’ meeting, it held with security agents, traditional rulers, market associations and pantaker operators, organised to sensitise and galvanise support for the relaunch of demolition exercise.





The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who presided over the meeting, said the case of Mpape community seemed very complex, but that his team is committed to solving it.





Attah noted that FCT Administration’s plans to transform the Crush Rock Area of the community to a world class tourism site, have not been dispensed with, but is still on course, with a committee already working on it.





He disclosed that both Ministers of FCT were saddened that criminal activities and other illegalities have persisted in the Community, with consequential effects on law abiding residents.





While he urged all the stakeholders to convey the the important notices, including the imminent return of bulldozers to the Community, he assured that legal structures, especially that of the Original inhabitants won’t be destroyed.





Tanko Yamawo, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Community Relations, who was also present at the meeting, called on all stakeholders to work in synergy in tackling the criminalities.





He restated FCTA’s resolve to protect all legal structures of the indigenous people, but warned that they stay away from illegalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

