FCTA decries trading on road sides

March 11, 2021 Blueprint News 0



The Federal Capital Terriory (FCTA) has warned marketers across the city to desist from trading on road shoulders and corridors or their wares would be confiscated.


Chairman of the FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic , Mr Ihkaro Attah, issued the warning during inspections of Nyanya , road shoulders and corridors on Wednesday in .


He stated that the traffic team would confiscate items and properties of defaulters, adding that any property confiscated would be taken to .
He stated that traffic team would ask the to grant permanent forfeiture of whatever items or properties confiscated.


” And if we are able to get the injunction from the judge, then we will likely distribute the items, be it cloths or food items to orphanages and centres for persons living with disabilities.
” The FCTA is warning traders across the city to desist from selling on road shoulders, road corridors and road side.


” That is one worrisome thing that we have observed and as the chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic , I know that the , Malam Muhammad Bello, is not taking the issue of trading on road shoulders and corridors very lightly.
” Worrisome is the fact that in some areas like Nyanya, Karu site, Dutse Alhaji area, Kubwa by the junction and some other very busy road side, people have converted the road side and shoulders into .


” It is completely unacceptable and it is being heavily resisted because it is grossly inappropriate in ,” Attah said.

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*