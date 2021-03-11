FCTA decries trading on road sides

The Federal Capital Terriory Administration (FCTA) has warned marketers across the city to desist from trading on road shoulders and corridors or their wares would be confiscated.



Chairman of the FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Management, Mr Ihkaro Attah, issued the warning during inspections of Nyanya Market, road shoulders and corridors on Wednesday in Abuja.



He stated that the traffic management team would confiscate items and properties of defaulters, adding that any property confiscated would be taken to court.

He stated that traffic management team would ask the court to grant permanent forfeiture of whatever items or properties confiscated.



” And if we are able to get the court injunction from the judge, then we will likely distribute the items, be it cloths or food items to orphanages and centres for persons living with disabilities.

” The FCTA is warning traders across the city to desist from selling on road shoulders, road corridors and road side.



” That is one worrisome thing that we have observed and as the chairman of the FCT Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Management, I know that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, is not taking the issue of trading on road shoulders and corridors very lightly.

” Worrisome is the fact that in some areas like Nyanya, Karu site, Dutse Alhaji area, Kubwa by the NNPC junction and some other very busy road side, people have converted the road side and shoulders into market.



” It is completely unacceptable and it is being heavily resisted because it is grossly inappropriate in Abuja,” Attah said.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.