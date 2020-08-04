FCTA demolishes 102 houses in Gwagwalada over flood

Following last week’s flood incident that claimed a family of 5 in Giri-Kpasere, along Airport road, in Gwagwalada Area Council, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolited about 102 houses built on water ways in the area.

FCT Department of Development Control said the illegal houses have been marked for more than one year ago, and that government had given the residents enough time to move out of the flood prone areas.

Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, Department of Department Control, Garba Kwamkur, government could not spare the houses anymore, following the recent forecast of more rains and consequential flooding that will affect the area.

Kwamkur noted the community is part of the land covering about 260 hectares allocated within the Abuja Master Plan for the development of the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, but some indigenous people and other squatters are staying there temporarily.

He added that ” the university has written to us about the encroachment issue. The settlement here that’s due for resettlement has grown beyond it’s boundary. And we have issue of flood some time last week, where five persons, who were carried away by the flood, were confirmed dead.

“We actually had to discuss it with the village leaders on the need to move away from the flood plain area. FEMA has also predicted that there would be heavy flood this year, so we are doing something like a precautionary measure, that’s why all the buildings along the flood plains will have to go.

” And all contravention notices have been givenas far back as last year (2019). No government will sit down and do nothing when the lives of its citizens are being threatened by either flood or any other thing.

The Chief ofvthe Community, Mr. Isah Egari who said he is not opposing the demolition of the houses built on the water channels, stated however, pleaded with government to give the residents more time to move out from the affected places.

Egari also called on the demolition team to restrict the bulldozers to the areas close to the water channels, so as to not impose undue hardship on other residents who were not affected.

