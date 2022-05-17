FCTA demolishes Area 11 mini market… traders, workers worried

Traders were visibly worried as the FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation demolished a mini market on the land belonging to National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in Area 11, close to FCT administration secretariat.

During the demolition exercise Monday, tagged ‘city clean up’ the traders, mostly food vendors, told journalists that they were given three months by the taskforce team to vacate the area, but they were still waiting for the administration to allocate another place to them.

A trader, Rafat Mohammed said she was worried because she has nowhere to go.

“This is worrisome, where will I go and start? Government is suppose to provide an alternative place for us before the demolition,” she said.

One of the traders, Malam Ibrahim Lawal, who was expressing his anger over the incident, admitted that the FCT administration gave them a notice of three months but the three months was not yet up.

Lawal said: “I feel very bad because we were given three months but it is not up to the three months, we were following up the issue till late last week. The people that came told us that they were sent by the minister and others said the minister is not aware of the demolition.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

