FCTA demolishes illegal structures in Abuja Estate













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has through the Department of Development Control (DDC) pulled down illegal buildings in Sil Estate, within the popular Mbora District.

Director of the department, Muktar Galadima, who led the demolition exercise Wednesday, warned that the government would not allow any contraventions that could abuse the Abuja Master Plan, hence its resolve to demolish such structures wherever they spring up.



The director, who was represented by the department’s deputy director in charge of monitoring and enforcement, Tpl Garba Kwamkur, vowed that, as stipulated by law, the developer would be made to refund the cost of the demolition exercise.



Speaking on details of the illegality, he pointed out that though the developer was yet to have approval for all structures in his estate, his men only brought down the sprawling building on Plot 4545 which was sitting on green area meant for recreation.



He said: “The area was allocated as a comprehensive development plot for residential purpose and the developer moved to site without necessary planning permit and built all sorts of houses. We noticed what was going on and did serve the developer and the structures all relevant contravention notices, and we moved forward and processed them for removal.



“The public should know that Abuja is a planned city and whatever they have to build within the city, they must seek development control approval, be it a private or government development or any other entity. They must seek planning approval so as to go in line with the aims and objectives of the plan.

“This developer, called Sil Estate in Mbora, never sought for approval, and we did necessary markings and served him relevant notices but he ignored them. That is why we had to go there and remove the basic ones sitting on a space designated green area, meant for recreational purposes.”



Asked what was delaying punishment for the erring developer, he stated that : “We were supposed to arraign him before FCT Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal, but as it is now, the tribunal is yet to be constituted, following expiration of tenure of last members. It was to be reconstituted shortly before the break out of the COVID-19, and the government hasn’t had time to look into it.



“Definitely, this developer would have been made to answer to these illegalities and even pay for cost incurred in carrying out the demolition exercise, including use of our machines and logistics. All these are embedded in the law.”



He also spoke on the fate of other developers also carrying out illegal developments.



He said: “The Regional Planning Law of 1992, as amended, provides a window for the development control to also look at whatever infractions that have been done upon land so as to reduce economic cost, weigh it whether we can condone it.”