FCTA demolishes structures at popular Abuja suburb







The Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA), Thursday, removed illegal structures obstructing the Jabi-Dakibu road corridor.



Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led the cleanup in Idu area, in collaboration with the Department of Development control, Security Services, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and all relevant security agencies were at Idu early on Thursday morning.



The SSA to the minister decried the rate at which people encroach on road corridors in Abuja and said the minister is very sad and would continue to reclaim the road corridor from the illegal squatters.



He said, “We are in Jabi-Dakibiu, reclaiming the road corridor where people built and encroached upon. Land is exhaustible; when people finish selling land, they start selling the road corridor.”



Responding to the complaint of the residents that they contributed N10, 000 in order to dissuade FCT staff from removing their illegal structures, the SSA said, “It is a sad irony, once your place is marked for removal just pack and move to another place, no single indigene is here now. The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello has warned us over taking of bribe from anybody and today we have come to remove it and the person who collected the money I’m sure is not here.



“Those who gave bribe are already weeping and trying to pack their things. I will advise them not to give bribe and not to build on the road corridor again.”





