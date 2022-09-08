FCTA directors to undergo medical checkup annually 







The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said all its staff on Grade Levels 16 and above will henceforth undergo a mandatory annual medical checkup.





This is to enable the management cadre to be of sound health to contribute optimally to the implementation of the lofty policies and programmes of the present FCT Administration.





This came in during the 30th FCTA management committee meeting held, Wednesday, at the FCDA Conference Hall, Central Business District, Abuja.





The committee stated that the mandatory medical checkup for the above category of officers will begin on October 1, 2022, to coincide with the country’s 2022 Independence Anniversary celebration.





Accordingly, the management committee said, “henceforth, all officers on the ranks of Directors and Deputy Directors must undergo mandatory annual medical check-up as enshrined in the Public Service Rules PSR 070106 (f) (I)”.





Speaking during the meeting, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who is also the chairman of the committee instructed the Department of Human Resource Management to ensure a smooth implementation of the policy.





He also said though, the medical checkup is not covered by the Health Insurance Scheme, he, however, directed the Health and Human Services Secretariat to identify and designate FCT Hospitals that would be used for the conduct of programme.





Adesola further noted that officers on salary Grade Level 16 and above shall undertake mandatory medical check-ups locally once a year, as posited in the Public Service Rules (PSR).

