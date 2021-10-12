FCTA dislodges Lugbe illegal markets

The Federal Capital Territory Administration Tuesday resumed the war against roadside trading, dislodging two illegal markets located at Federal Housing Junction and the popular Car Wash bus stop, at Lugbe.



These markets are said to be contributing to the perennial traffic gridlock at Lugbe at peak hours.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said that the renewed war was a demonstration of commitment to holistic sanitation along the Airport Expressway, being one of the most strategic gateways to the nation’s capital.

He stated that the gateway into the city, as well as other parts of Abuja won’t be abandoned to recalcitrant traders, artisans and their collaborators who are bent on defacing every available space, just to satisfy their personal needs.



Attah, noted that having warned the traders and other violators to desist from reconvening the illegal markets, and other economic activities in an unapproved places, the committee’s taskforce has been briefed to start arresting offenders for prosecution.



He stated that apart from the health hazard which some of the markets directly located under high tension electricity towers constitutes, the environmental nuisances of the traders’ activities can’t be tolerated.