FCTA distributes over N3.74bn to area councils, stakeholders











The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed N3,592,846,301.74 billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as their share of statutory allocation for the month of February 2022.





The figure indicates a slight increase in revenue from N3, 562,934,772.37 billion disbursed in the month of January 2022 to N3,592,846,301.74 billion in the month of February 2022.





FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 163rd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), observed that though the increase in the disbursement was minimal, the Administration would continue to scale up its revenue drive.





The figures released indicate that the sum of N1, 326,783,880.29 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while N2,266,062,421.45 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,592,846,301.74 billion.

The distributions to the area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N207, 082,171.27million while Gwagwalada got N233, 585, 596.80 million and Kuje received N248,339,395.40 million.





Other area councils include Bwari area council, N215,077,684.57million; Abaji, N217,669,671.27million; and Kwali, N205,029,360.98million, bringing the total sum to N1,326,783,880.29 billion.





Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers, which gulped N1,895,805,563.23 billion; 15 percent Pension Funds, N226,478,989.57 million; One percent Training Fund, N35,928,463.02million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,266,062,421 billion.





The minister, however, expressed concerns over the bureaucratic delay in engaging new cleaning contractors in some areas, just as she called on the Permanent Secretary and the Satellite Towns Development Department to expedite action.