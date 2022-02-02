FCTA distributes over N3.8bn allocation to area councils, stakeholders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total of N3,668,506,659.36 billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of December 2021.

The figure which indicates a decline in revenue from N3, 726,007,503.49 billion disbursed in the month of November to N3, 668, 506,659.36 billion in the month of December, represents about 1.54 percent decrease.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 161st Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), commended all stakeholders for their cooperation, despite challenges recorded in the past..

The figures released also indicate that the sum of N1,615,340,273.24billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,053,166,386.12billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,668,506,659.36billion.

However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N328,034,790.92 million, while Gwagwalada got N284, 273, 669.49 million and Kuje received N259,674,786.45 million.

Other area councils include, Bwari which received N250,649,903.10 million, Abaji got N250,646,804.73 million and Kwali received N242, 060, 318.55 million, bringing the total sum to N1,668,506,659.36 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers, which gulped N1,682,152,924.31billion, 15 percent; Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N36, 685, 066.61million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N2,053,166,386.12 billion.

The minister, however, used the occasion to harp on the ongoing FCT primary school teachers strike over the nonpayment of promotion arrears since 2013, stressing that the arrears predate the present administration.

She, however, assured members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that a workable template has been put in place to offset the debts for over a period of time, adding that a 7-Man committee would be set up to look at the operation of the template.