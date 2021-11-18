FCTA flags off mass vaccination against COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA), has flagged off mass vaccination campaign against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, targeting over 1.5 million residents in the next 50 days across the six area councils.



FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, while performing the exercise at the Old Parade ground in Abuja, noted that the rapid spread of the virus emphasises the need for an aggressive response and improved efforts to contain the infection and protect residents of the territory.

The minister assured residents that the administration was taking up the challenge of improving on routine immunisation, diseases surveillance, outbreak preparedness and response services as well as strengthening the primary health care scheme implementation in the FCT.



Aliyu revealed that with the receipt of donated high quality medical equipment worth over 700,000 USD, would contribute immensely to improve quality of healthcare services in the primary and secondary health facilities with better health outcomes in the territory.

She also stated that financing primary healthcare has improved steadily in the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act from 2019 to 2021, with over 30 percent increase on the previous year (2020) funding provision.

In her words: “The rapid spread emphasises the need for an aggressive response and improved efforts to contain the infection and protect citizens in all countries of the world.

Unfortunately, the disease continues to spread worldwide at an alarming rate, demanding decisive and stringent actions to curb the scourge. However, vaccination with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is a critical part of FCT strategy to control the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The minister commended the continued support of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other partners for their collective responsibility, while pledging that the FCT administration would continue to work with partners to improve the reach and sustain COVID-19 vaccination in the FCT.



FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, in his remarks reiterated that the administration would continue to enforce the ‘no mask no entry’ restrictions at public places and regular hand washing campaign or the use of hand sanitizers, with not less than 70 percent alcohol base in all public places, including worship places.



Represented by the director Operations, Planning and Strategy, Mr. Samuel Atang, the permanent secretary called on all staff and residents of the territory to take the campaign very serious by making themselves available, including their family members and friends to take the COVID-19 vaccination.