FCTA flags off vaccination of 2m livestock

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has flagged off the vaccination and treatment of two million livestock across the 6 area councils of the territory.

During the flag off ceremony at Nyanya Veterinary Clinic in Abuja, Tuesday, the Mandate Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, said the initiative would help to curb the outbreak and spread of diseases.

The secretary explained that the exercise was also necessary because of the growing importance of the livestock sector across the country.

He said livestock is not just a source of food only but an economic value to farmers and the larger society.

His words: “Our target is to specifically prevent the outbreak and spread of diseases such as the highly contagious Bovine pleuropneumonia in cattle, Rabies in dogs as well as the pest.

“These diseases have high mortality rate on livestock as well as posing significant threat to public health safety of the residents.”

Ibrahim urged members of the public who own livestock to cooperate with the animal health officials, which he said is for free.

He revealed that ninety heath officials of the secretariat have been deployed for the vaccination which would last for two weeks in the first phase.

