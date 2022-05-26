FCTA grants 75% discount on business registration 







The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) initiative to support the establishment of more MSME’s through the grant of 75% discount on the cost of registration of businesses with the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC).



FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, disclosed this during the 2nd edition of FCT-SEB Trade and Entrepreneurial Exhibition event organised by the FCT Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB) held in Abuja.



The permanent secretary explained that, the event was conceived to recognise, encourage and support the grooming of future entrepreneurs, innovators and craftsmen in the Federal Capital Territory.



Adesola also hinted that in alignment with the vision of Mr. President, the FCT Administration through the Abuja Enterprise Agency has also initiated and sustained various entrepreneurial programmes designed to gainfully engage the youths in the territory.



While calling as many of the FCT residents to explore opportunities offered by this intervention, Adesola assured of the sustained support of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to entrepreneurial development.



The permanent secretary also stressed that it is worthy to note that presently, Nigeria is ranked 1st in Africa in terms of the number of technological incubation hubs, with Lagos state as the capital of Africa’s tech-hubs.



He pointed out that the ongoing financial revolution for financial inclusion is being championed by the youths, noting that, Fintechs such as Flutterwave, Piggyvest, Paga, etc are entrepreneurial efforts of youth.

