FCTA grants accreditation certificate to public, private schools 



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has granted accreditation certificates to additional 85 public and private schools to operate within the nation’s capital, Abuja.



Speaking during a brief event where Certificates of Accreditation were presented to schools that passed the 16th Batch Accreditation Exercise conducted by the Department of Quality Assurance of the FCT Education Secretariat, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola also commended private schools owners for her support towards the development of education sector in the territory.



Adesola who hailed the complementary role private schools are playing in the provision of quality education to residents, assured them that FCT administration will continue to provide an enabling environment to operate and add value to the education system.



The permanent secretary who was represented by the director, Human Resource Management of the FCTA, Dr. Muhammad Bashir, called on them to continue to operate within the confines of the law as the administration will not hesitate to sanction any erring school administrator.



The secretary, Education Secretariat of the FCTA, Sani Dahiru El-Katuzu, while granting the accreditation to schools in the nation’s capital appealed to all the schools to adhere strictly to the required minimum standards.



He said: “The use of these evaluators from a wide range of educational organizations is to ensure the credibility and transparency of the exercise and to adhere strictly to the required minimum standards.



“A total of 97 schools were assessed in the 16th batch accreditation, comprising of 10 public schools and 89 private schools. Out of the 97 schools, a total number of 85 schools measured up to the required standards and are those whose certificates we are officially presenting today. 12 schools got provisional approval and none of the schools was denied accreditation.”

