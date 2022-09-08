FCTA hits Jukwoyi, Kurudu, dislodges suspected criminal elements 







The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Thursday took the ongoing operations against insecurity and illegalities to Jukwoyi and Kurudu, major satellite communities of Abuja.





These two communities have been reported to be very notorious for cult activities, with several deaths said to have resulted from clashes and unprovoked attacks on innocent residents.





Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the operation vowed that his team would take the war to all parts of Abuja, noting that consistency would bring the desired results.





Attah disclosed that some government agencies that have their staff residential estates located in the areas, had cried to the administration over the terrifying criminal activities.





While he urged public institutions and other residents in the communities to stop providing covers to criminals by building illegal structures, in guise of promoting economic development, he also noted that roadside traders whose activities obstruct right of ways won’t be spared.





According to him, the ongoing operation against everything that threaten the beauty and glory of Abuja, would be extended to all parts of the city, including the remotest part of FCT.





“This operation is related to insecurity and other crimes. We have gotten reports from certain government agencies that this area hibernate high profile criminals.





“The Police have had a very unpleasant experience in this place, when people living in shanties did something.





“The Minister has always appealed to government institutions to take charge of their neighborhood, because Abuja belongs to everybody,” he said.





Jegede Joseph, a retired public servant who claimed to have lived in the area for over 20 years, said the demolition of the illegal structures springing up everywhere was long overdue.

