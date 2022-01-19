FCTA inaugurates 16-man committee on organic agriculture













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inaugurated a 16-man committee on organic agriculture innovation.





At the inauguration of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja, the mandate Secretary FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim said the committee would help in strengthening organic agriculture initiatives across the territory.





He explained that with the committee, more would be done in the area of food security as well as boosting the production.





Ibrahim, who stated that the committee members were selected from diverse backgrounds based on the recommendation contained in the proposed National Policy on Organic Agriculture, would address the challenges of organic agriculture in the Federal Capital Territory.





“This inauguration is also an indication that that FCT Administration is desirous to make the practice of organic agriculture a reality in the territory,” he said.





The mandate Secretary, who heads the committee listed terms of reference, including to propose programs, policies and regulations for the development of organic produce/ products value.





Others are to facilitate mobilisation and organising stakeholders in the organic farming value chain into viable cooperatives societies that will be capable of supporting their aspirations of deriving health, economic and social benefits from the sector amongst others.