FCTA, JICA collaborate on abattoir, standard, operations







As part of measures to standardise abattoir operations, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have indicated interest to work together on improving hygiene and meat handling practices, using advanced technologies.

This move was revealed Thursday when a team from JICA paid a visit to the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) in Abuja.



The ARDS secretary, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, expressed hope that JICA’s interest in the abattoir sector will compliment FCTA’s efforts toward meeting the desired standards in meat handling practices across the territory.



Ibrahim said the visit is no doubt significant in so many ways, considering the renewed interest of the secretariat to standardise abattoir operations, by addressing the important issues of infrastructural decay, meat inspecting, pollution, sanitation as well as stamping out the use of tyres to process cow skin.



He said: “Let me use this opportunity to intimate you that my boss, the Minister of state, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has been a strong advocate of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative as an effective strategy in addressing our country’s developmental challenges.



“JICA has no doubt proven to be worthy partners in progress, which is why I assure you of our readiness to work with you towards repositioning the agricultural sector.



“As you undertake a visit to our abattoirs with members of my management team, I urge you to feel free to bare your minds on any issue that may require our clarifications.



“I have already directed the Director Veterinary Services to furnish me with a report on the visit to guide us on the our next line of action.”



Earlier, Country Representative of JICA, Sasaike Jako, said hygiene is

the critical problem, and the organisation is looking out for how to bring in Japanese technologies into Nigerian Abattiors.



Sasaike stated that the initiative was a product of collaboration between the government and JICA, targeted at improving meat handling practices using advanced technologies.