FCTA mourns NECA DG Olawale

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has condoled with the Nigeria Employees Consultative Association (NECA) Lagos over the demise of its Director General, Dr Timothy Olawale.

The permanent secretary of FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, in his condolence message to the association, Wednesday in Abuja, expressed shock over the sudden death of Olawale.

Adesola described the death of Olawale as a national tragedy, adding that the news of the loss came to the FCTA as a rude shock.

“I wish to express heartfelt condolences of the FCT administration over the death of Dr Timothy Olawale, who until his death on October 1, was the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA),” he said.