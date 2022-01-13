FCTA move to enforce noise pollution law against hotels, night clubs, bars

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it will soon commence enforcement of the law against noise pollution by hotels, restaurants, night clubs, and bars, by going out on night patrols to ensure that the laws are adhered to.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Tpl Umar Shuaibu who made this known on Thursday during a meeting with owners of nightclubs, restaurants, and bars, told the owners that if they are operating according to the rules, they do not have anything to fear.

The Coordinator explained that they were not out to victimised anybody, but that their interest was to safeguard public sanity, safety, security and that everybody has rights, so they must protect everybody’s rights.

“You have right in this city, but your right ends where somebody’s right is infringed. That is factual. We have to be our neighbours’ keepers and helpers, not becoming a nuisance to our neighbours.

“Even if you operate a restaurant and not a nightclub, but the activities constitute a nuisance to others, then it is an offense in the FCT law. In Abuja Master Plan, we made our land-use plan the way things are needed for the residents.

“Where schools, hotels, markets, and other things need to be in Abuja, they have been planned that way for them to be in the appropriate places. Our concern is how the hotels and nightclubs operate without disturbing other people.

“We must respect our rights. If you know that you are disturbing your neighbours and do not change from it, tomorrow you also will be disturbed. We must make sure that we secure the rights of our neighbours. Security matters are very important in Nigeria presently,” he said.

Also, the Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, stressed that people must respect the Abuja Master plan and standard, saying that the rules and regulations guiding development in the FCT are sacrosanct.

“We are building this city, not for ourselves but generations unborn. We recognized the fact that you are part of the development of the city, but your development should not be to the detriment of the people. If any of your clubs is found wanting, we will seal up the place.

“Noise pollution is an offense. The law states that anybody that plays music and it constitutes noise to others is an offense. We want investors in the city, but your businesses must be done in a way that does not constitute a nuisance to other people.

“Being in business should be in a location that is defined for such purposes, not for anybody to go and secure a residential property and turn it into nightclubs or hotels. It is unacceptable,” he said.

Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, warned operators of restaurants and bars to resist the temptation to block the roads they operate on, to avoid being sealed up.

“Mostly at Wuse 2, people that patronise restaurants and clubs always block the roads with their vehicles and make the road inaccessible. That is not good and it is unacceptable,” he said.