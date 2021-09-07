FCTA moves against criminals, nabs 14 in city centre

As a swift response to public outcry over incessant criminal activities and attacks on residents, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday stormed some of the dreaded flash points within the City Centre, arresting 14 suspects, recovered dangerous weapons and destroying their shanties.

The worst hit by the manhunt operations were the areas around Bolingo hotels, Church Gate Towers, all located in the Central Business, Wuse and Jahi Districts.

The invasion led by the Chairman , FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, during which several suspects were arrested, revealed that most of the undeveloped plots of land, within the city center has been turned into criminal habitations.

Attah who decried the rate at which criminal elements were illegal converting all available spaces to hiding places, warned owners of the undeveloped plots to rid their lands of criminal activities and also commence development.

He noted that the discoveries made at some of the places raided were frightening and demands that the exercise be intensified with all commitment.

According to him, FCT Minister has reiterated his resolve to muster enough political will and ensure that the illegalities and criminalities were ended.

” We discovered there have been so much intra-city robbery, so from our check we found that the criminals live among the people in shanties, so today we have to commence intensive operations around the Central Business, Wuse and Jahi Districts.

” Most people in Abuja have experienced robbery experience and these places are where the criminals live. We found fresh Indian hem growing and suspected drug addits.

” The FCT Minister is giving us enough political will to continue, so the illegalities can’t continue. Today’s operations were by two teams that have gone round the city, and have reduced the illegal shantiesby over 75 percent”.

Also speaking, Secretary FCT Command and Control, Peter Olumuji, said the operations were in response to the residents complaints of incessant criminal attacks.

Olumuji noted that invasion of these criminal hideouts was to send a signal to all criminals that effective policing of the city has come to stay

He also added that the operations will not end until, until insecurity is frontally combated for all residents to have a sense of security and safety.